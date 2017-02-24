The 17th Annual Rotary Club Corporate Spelling Bee was held Feb. 16 in the Chalmette High School cafeteria.

A team from Valero Refinery, comprised of Zach Fridge, Doug Frueh and Stacy Favalora, took home bragging rights as this year’s best spellers and first place winners. Second place went to Kai Lawrence, Kevin Nguyen and John Mark Trahan, a group of Chalmette High School students filling in for the St. Bernard Retired Teachers Association team. The St. Bernard School Board’s administration team, Angela Seibert, David Fernandez and Lee Anne Harlton, took home third place honors.

