14-year-old lost in river during busy week in emergency response

A 14-year-old boy is presumed dead after jumping into the Mississippi River March 8 following a car chase with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

Ja’sean Williams, an eighth grade student at Edgar P. Harney in New Orleans, reportedly leapt into the river near the Chalmette Ferry Landing after crashing a stolen car. The search for Williams was suspended last weekend.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/