St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis and the St. Bernard Parish Council hosted the 12th Annual Hurricane Katrina Commemorative Ceremony at the Katrina Monument in Shell Beach on Tuesday, August 29. This is done each year in memory of the St. Bernard residents who lost their lives due to Hurricane Katrina.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/