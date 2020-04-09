“We Care” Ribbon Campaign in Support of Healthcare Heroes

Nunez Community College in partnership with St. Bernard Parish Government would like to announce the inception of the “We Care” ribbon campaign in support of our healthcare heroes.

Much of the credit for this campaign must go to Nunez Community College History Professor, Ronald Chapman. During his search for a way to support the efforts of the many frontline healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed the idea to create an awareness campaign.

