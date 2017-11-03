“five awake" spearhead domestic violence reform

By Amber Prattini

Five strong-willed women created such a fuss about the prevalence of domestic violence that it resulted in historic policy changes at the Louisiana Legislature.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) chief operating officer, Charmaine Caccioppi; attorney and volunteer public policy chair of UWSELA, Kim Sport; director of New Orleans Family Justice Center, Mary Claire Landry; former executive director of Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Beth Meeks; and Louisiana Representative Helena Moreno were outraged over the amount of domestic violence incidents, particularly homicides.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/