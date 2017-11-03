Home

“five awake" spearhead domestic violence reform

Fri, 2017-11-03 05:00 News Staff

By Amber Prattini

Five strong-willed women created such a fuss about the prevalence of domestic violence that it resulted in historic policy changes at the Louisiana Legislature.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) chief operating officer, Charmaine Caccioppi; attorney and volunteer public policy chair of UWSELA, Kim Sport; director of New Orleans Family Justice Center, Mary Claire Landry; former executive director of Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Beth Meeks; and Louisiana Representative Helena Moreno were outraged over the amount of domestic violence incidents, particularly homicides.

 

