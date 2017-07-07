“A Shot for Shot” fundraiser to help save more than 1,200 babies worldwide

The St. Bernard-Arabi Kiwanis Club recently hosted a Pool Tournament Fundraiser at Lacy’s Cue called “A Shot for Shot” to benefit the Kiwanis Global Eliminate Challenge which is to prevent Maternal and Neonatal Tentanus. The family fun event was very successful with roughly fives hours of nonstop tournament play.

“ We had an awesome DJ with Got Dat Entertainment and everyone was dancing to the music. The food was amazing!,” said Kristine Koepp, a Kiwanis Member and Tournament Chairperson. “The best of all we were raising money while having fun.”

