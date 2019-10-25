Maria Collura Tujague entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the age of 71. A New Orleans native, Maria was born to the late Louis Collura, Sr. and Philippina Caronna Collura. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Rodney Joseph Tujague; her daughters, Lisa Tujague Winningkoff (Darren) and Wendy Leah Tujague; her grandchildren, Madeleine and Nicholas Winningkoff, Zachary Rock and Dylan deArmas; her sister, Margaret “Peggy” Collura Indest (Carlos); brother, Louis Collura, Jr. (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Collura Toombs. Maria was a graduate of Francis T. Nicholls High School. She began her career in banking, working for Bank of New Orleans, St. Bernard Bank and Trust, and later in life with Peoples Bank and Trust. She also worked as a baker at St. Maurice Parochial School and Holy Cross School. Maria was a devout parishioner of St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Harahan and an active volunteer with The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and needlework. Maria cherished time spent with family and friends, and she will be deeply missed by all. Relatives and friends attended a Visitation and Memorial Mass to be held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Friday, October 18, 2019. Interment: All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017; The American Heart Association, 110 Veterans Blvd., Suite 160, Metairie, LA 70005; or Masses at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 7100 Jefferson Hwy., Harahan, LA 70123. To view and sign the family’s guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com.