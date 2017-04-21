Wining and Dining at the Library on April 29

Here in Southeast Louisiana everything seems to revolve around food. We love to read about eating, we love talking about eating, we have festivals that celebrate our favorite foods; we just love to eat. We are fortunate to have so many places in the New Orleans area to satisfy our desire for delicious meals, and we also have numerous people who are experts in either preparing mouth-watering dishes or discussing our love of eating. Liz Williams, founder and President & CEO of the National Food and Beverage Foundation and Director of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, will be the featured guest at the St. Bernard Parish Library’s Calling All Adults program set for Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the library’s main location at 2600 Palmisano Blvd. in Chalmette. Williams will discuss two of her books, New Orleans: a Food Biography and Lift Your Spirits: a Celebratory History of Cocktail Culture in New Orleans. She will also discuss the idea of ‘New Orleans’ Food—America’s Only Cuisine’.

A graduate of Louisiana State University (BA, English) and Louisiana State University Law Center (JD) Williams has served in the U.S. Army as a Judge Advocate General (JAG). She has practiced law in Washington, DC and Louisiana. She has written many articles for a variety of magazines and journals, has served as judge in many cooking competitions, and has consulted internationally on the food of the New Orleans area. “Travel is an excuse to eat in new places, says Williams. She has also coauthored The Encyclopedia of Law and Food. Much of her research and writing centers on the legal, policy, and cultural issues related to food and foodways

