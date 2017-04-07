Volunteers Spruce up Playgrounds in Arabi

Volunteers from Cross Roads Mission and Nola Builders have partnered with St. Bernard Parish Government and The Gathering to spruce up two community playgrounds in Arabi. District A Councilman Gillis McCloskey said he is grateful to the volunteers for the improvements to the parks.

Patricia Park Pastor Matt Woodward of The Gathering and a number of volunteers painted bleachers and restriped lines in the parking lot. Pastor Woodward said his desire is to bring beauty to the park and hopes that the neighbors will notice and want to do the same.

Carolyn Park St. Bernard Parish Government Road Employees and Nola Builders worked with volunteers from White River Christian Church in Noblesville, Indiana to build a platform at the park.

