Volunteers revitalize community playgrounds

Volunteers from Missouri and Atlanta are in town this week with the Christ In Youth organization (CIY). The students helped to restore parks and playgrounds in the Recreation Department as well as assisted with hanging and replacing of signs and painting. CIY is a Christian organization that teaches youth to become Kingdom workers. For more information on Christ in Youth visit www.ciy.com

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/