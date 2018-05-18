Volunteer efforts continue at parish parks

St. Bernard Parish Government and Council would like to thank the many volunteer organizations that have devoted their time to assist with projects at various parish facilities. Councilman Gillis McCloskey worked with the various organizations and volunteer groups to beautify the park.

Here is a list of improvements:

• Parks and Parkways Commission provided $5,000 to purchase sod to landscape the area - February 2017.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/