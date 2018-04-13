Violet residents plan mission trip to Africa for 2019

Violet residents Paul and Cheryl Remick, who served at the Kitega Centre in Uganda two years ago, are now planning to visit in 2019 with their triplets Alex,

Alexis and Alyssa. Representatives from the Kitega Centre in Uganda have recently visited with the family and are continuing to network in hopes of cultivating greater relationships for the ministry here in the United States.

The Kitega Community Centre is a Christian non-governmental organization in Uganda that was established to support children with disabilities. Many of these children were rejected by their families and are often marginalized in their communities. The organization also runs several community development initiatives aimed at creating inclusive environments for the disabled

