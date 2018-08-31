Violet Park Improvements

Pardon our progress! St. Bernard Parish Government officials celebrated recent improvements to Violet Park Playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On hand were Parish President Guy McInnis, Council Chair Kerri Callais, District E Councilman Monty Montelongo and other community leaders. This new addition includes ADA certified playground equipment, state of the art rubber surfacing and a shade structure. This project at Violet Park will provide our youth with accessible and premier recreational outlets for years to come. Violet Park is one of a four phase park project that also includes the skate park, fitness zone and playground at Torres Park. As frequently stated, this administration’s top priority is enhancing the quality of life for residents of St. Bernard Parish. Parks and outdoor activities provide positive outlets for current residents and are very attractive to young professionals and families whom are interested in settling roots in the metropolitan area.

