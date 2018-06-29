The Village at St. Bernard holds Grand Opening

In case you missed it - The Village at St. Bernard held a ribbon Cutting ceremony at 1422 E. LA Highway 46 in St. Bernard this week. The Village at St. Bernard is a 36 unit independent and assisted living community. The facility provides the necessary support for its residents to live in a secure and active community with amenities that cater to their needs. Residents can choose a one-bedroom or efficiency suites that is furnished with a kitchenette, a microwave, refrigerator, cable TV and WI-FI.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/