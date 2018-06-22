Tulane PT Solutions celebrates Grand Opening in Chalmette

Representatives from Tulane Health System and PT Solutions held a grand opening today to celebrate Tulane’s first stand-alone physical therapy clinic in Chalmette.

State Representative Ray Garofalo and members of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the ribbon cutting at 801 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. “We are thrilled to be serving the residents of St. Bernard Parish,” said Kevin Duff y, Director of physical therapy at PT Solutions. “Our goal is to provide our patients world-class physical therapy right in their own neighborhood. We offer everything from traditional therapy to spine rehabilitation, and even concussion care.”

