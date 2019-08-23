Time to Fill the Boot

The St. Bernard Fire Department will participate in the Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at the Chalmette Fire Department at the intersection of West Judge Perez Drive and Packenham Drive. Ted Holmes, treasurer for St. Bernard Parish Professional Fire Fighters Local 1468, visited the Aug. 20 Parish Council meeting to receive a proclamation naming Aug. 31-Sept. 1 Fill the Boot Days in the parish. St. Bernard firefighters have participated in Fill the Boot, which sends 100 percent of proceeds to MDA, for close to 30 years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/