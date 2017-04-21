Tiffani Poteet receives college scholarship from 4-H

St. Bernard Parish 4-H Club Junior Leader Tiffani Poteet a senior at Chalmette High School was awarded a $7,500 college scholarship from the St. Bernard Parish Scott Tractor Foundation along with a $100 college scholarship from the Louisiana State 4-H Foundation. Tiffani has been a 4-H club member for nine years and has participated in the Junior Leader Club for six years.

