The Knights of Columbus Rummel Council #5747 members in conjunction with the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Chalmette provided 110 St. Bernard families with a full Thanksgiving meal on Monday, November 25 during their Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway.

