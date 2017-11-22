Teachers of the Year Announced

Twelve exceptional St. Bernard Parish educators were recently named by their schools as Teacher of the Year. Winners of this coveted and prestigious title are selected by their peers for their impact on students and families - in and out of the classroom.

This year’s winners were Jennifer Maldonado (Andrew Jackson Middle), Erica Svoboda (Arabi Elementary), Rickey Noto (Chalmette Elementary), Melanie Soroe (Chalmette High), Raquel Wheat (Davies Elementary), Kayla P. Russell (Gauthier Elementary), Tiffany Eckerle (Lacoste Elementary), Dana Martin (Meraux Elementary), Matthew Presti (Rowley Alternative), Natasha Waibel (St. Bernard Middle), Kate Williams (Smith Elementary), and Sharene Dali (Trist Middle).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/