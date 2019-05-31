Symphony Chorus of New Orleans presents “Duruflé Requiem” and “Bach Magnificat”

As the finale of the 2018-2019 season, Symphony Chorus of New Orleans’ Music Director Steven Edwards has programmed contrasting choral masterworks from the 18th and 20th centuries. The Duruflé Requiem features Trinity Music Director Paul Weber, performing the virtuoso solo organ part, with additional solos by mezzo-soprano Sheila McDermott and ’cellist Jonathan Gerhardt. The Bach Magnificat calls for five vocal soloists: Joy Meade and RuthAnn Chadwick, Sopranos; Sheila McDermott, Mezzo-soprano; Dana Wilson, Tenor; and Michael Meade, Bass-baritone. Both works employ a professional chamber orchestra including the brilliance of three trumpets and timpani.

Tickets start at $25; they’re available at the door or at www.Symphonychorus.org.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/