Surprise birthday party and reunion a special event

Submitted by Gregg Gagiliano

On Saturday, November 18, a surprise birthday party and reunion was given for some well-known to many in the St. Bernard community.

Charles Perniciaro Sr., also known as Mr. Charlie, celebrated his 90th birthday at Norm’s Gym, a historic location in Old Arabi. Family and friends, including several former students of the Carolyn Park Elementary School where Mr. Charlie worked at from 1964 to 1983, were at the well-attended event. Those organizing the party saw to it that there was plenty of tasty good including delicious homemade birthday cakes and other desserts. Mementos from Carolyn Park School including a yearbook from the mid-1970’s was displayed for all to enjoy. Music was mostly from the 1970’s era.

