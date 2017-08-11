Summer Readers win big

The St. Bernard Parish Library’s 2017 Build a Better World annual summer reading program has reached completion. Nearly 250 Pre-readers through 12th graders and their parents visited the library for two different prize drawings. In addition, over 52 adult readers completed their bingo games and entered in the library’s adult prize drawing.

Numerous prizes and reading incentives were generously donated by the following sponsors: Audubon Institute, Chalmette Movies, Coffee House-Arabi, Crave Bar and Grill, J & M Jewelers, Jean Lafitte Swamp Tours, Kiwanis of St. Bernard-Arabi, Louisiana Children’s Museum, McDonald’s of St. Bernard, National World War II Museum, New Orleans Paddlewheels, P.J.’s Coffee of St. Bernard, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and Wow’s Cafe’ & Wingery.

