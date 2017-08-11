Successful “Hook A Kid On Fishing Rodeo” Sponsored by Meraux Fnd.

The Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation awarded the Knights of Nemesis Social Club and Parade a $5,000 donation for their 13th annual Hook a Kid on Fishing Rodeo. The rodeo, which was held on June 16 and 17, is an annual event for kids and families in St. Bernard Parish. The donation from the Meraux Foundation went toward the free fishing kits given to children under 12. Each kit included a fishing pole, tackle box, t-shirt, bait, and other essential fishing tools.

“The Knights of Nemesis Fishing Rodeo is a fantastic event for kids and their families in St. Bernard, and we are proud to again make another contribution toward this staple of the community,” said Rita Gue, the president of the Meraux Foundation. “We’ve seen the great success and impact of the Fishing Rodeo in previous years and were happy to continue our contribution for this year’s event.”

