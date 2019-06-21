A Story in Motion

Everybody helped tell a story during “Tales with a Twist” at St. Bernard Parish Library.

More than 30 children assisted Liz Bragdon, a Yoga Instructor and Movement Educator at Our Place Studio in Covington; in bringing an old English folktale to life through yoga movements on Friday, June 14 at the Chalmette branch location.

“Liz was amazing,” said one parent. “Her storytelling and exercise held my daughter’s attention the whole time -- she was enthralled! This was great!”

