Southern Services & Equipment, Inc. in St. Bernard celebrated SteelDay by having a Breakfast with a Fabricator & Facility Tour on Friday, September 15. SteelDay, sponsored annually by the American Institute of Steel Construction and hosted by its members, allowed residents to see how the domestic structural steel industry contributes to building the U.S. Fabricators have the closest relationships with a design project and contracting community who receive contracts from general contractors.

Residents were also able to see SSE’s new robot known as the PythonX Structural Fabrication System. The PythonX is a robotic computer-controlled plasma beam line that brings the principles of lean manufacturing to structural steel fabrication. SSE was also recently recognized as one of 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine.

