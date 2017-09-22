StBernardStrong

From September 15-17, the Chalmette WOW Cafe & Wingery accepted donations for Deputies Ryan Laylle and Justin Topey who were critically injured in an ATV accident last week. For a $1 donation, individuals received a blue heart to write a message to the families and was on display at the restaurant for the weekend. WOW, PJ’s Coffee of Chalmette and A1 Elevators matched the donations up to $5,000. The total amount was $6,582.30. The hearts were shared with the families earlier this week. Pictured is owner of the Chalmette WOW Cafe & Wingery, Brook Songy Anastasiadis, and her neice, McKenzie.

