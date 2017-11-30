St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame Hosts 22nd Annual Golf Tournament

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame and Gulf Coast Bank recently hosted the 22nd annual Hall of Fame golf tournament at Oak Harbor in Slidell.

The winning foursome included Zach Gaillot, Chris Cooley, Ernie Mcisner, and Mark Matherne.

The Carolyn Park Booster Club (Brandon Pigg, Howard Beal, Duane Deblonde, and Corey Hume) won the First Annual Hall of Fame Playground Challenge.

Parkview Baptist High School (Kenny Guilliot, Dale Spikes, Karl Weber, and Dicky Long) won the First Annual High School Challenge. The Hall of Fame would also like to congratulate David Johnson of Valero for winning the Par 3 contest and donating his winnings back to the Hall of Fame. All proceeds from the golf tournament will be donated to athletic organizations and athletes in St. Bernard Parish.

