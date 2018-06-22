St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Junior Deputy Academy: Week 2

The St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Junior Deputy Academy’s second week included visits from the Special Weapons and Tactics team, or S.W.A.T., and the Marine division.

The program, which began June 5 and runs through July 12, is patterned after the Sheriff ’s Office Citizens Police Academy for adults. The purpose of the program is to teach youngsters ages 10-13 about the various aspects of law enforcement.

