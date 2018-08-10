St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office visits with Christian Fellowship summer camp participants

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office participated in Christian Fellowship Church’s Camp Conquer Summer Camp Law Enforcement/ First Responder Day held July 27 at the church in Violet.

Sheriff James Pohlmann and several deputies visited with summer camp participants and brought along various pieces of equipment, including the Sheriff’s Office robot, remote control D.A.R.E. mascot car, vests, and other specialized equipment. Rev. Henry Ballard, pastor of Christian Fellowship, said the purpose of the event is to provide an opportunity for children to meet with the Sheriff and other officers in a non-intimidating atmosphere, fostering the opportunity to talk with police and ask questions.

