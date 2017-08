The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy held a graduation ceremony for its 2017 summer program on July 19 at Docville Farm in Violet.

The program, which ran from June 6 through July 12, is designed to teach youngsters about the various aspects of law enforcement.

