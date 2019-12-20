St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office holds appreciation dinner for Reserve Division deputies

A holiday celebration was held Dec. 5 to honor members of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The dinner, held at The Palms in Arabi, takes place each year to honor the dedication of Reserve Division deputies - unpaid, volunteer officers who supplement the department’s police force in specific situations.

Capt. Charles Borchers, commander of the Reserve Division, said Reserve officers work during large scale events such as festivals, parades and athletic events throughout the parish, as well as performing extra patrols at local businesses during the busy holiday shopping season.