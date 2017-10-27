St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputy graduates from FBI National Academy

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Adrian Chalona recently graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The 10-week professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers provides instruction in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

