St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program graduations

More than 300 St. Bernard Parish fifth graders graduated from the fall semester of the St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.

The D.A.R.E. anti-drug program, taught in St. Bernard Parish schools by program supervisor Lt. Lisa Jackson and Sgt. Darrin Miller, is aimed at discouraging youngsters from using drugs, including tobacco and alcohol, or taking part in violence or the bullying of others.

