St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office accepting registration for Junior Deputy Academy

St. Bernard Parish children ages 10-13 who are looking for something fun and exciting to do this summer should consider joining the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy.Registration is now open.

Formed in 2015, the Junior Deputy Academy is designed to foster community pride and self esteem in boys and girls while teaching them about various aspects of police work.

