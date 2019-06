Jental Labz, LLC held a Ribbon Cutting at 418 W. Judge Perez Drive, in Chalmette. Owner Rosetta Gabriel was joined by State Representative Ray Garofalo, St. Bernard Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Dauterive, Maegen Campo of Parish President Guy McInnis’ Office and Chamber Member Charles Jackson.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/