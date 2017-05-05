St. Bernard Parish Schools Participates in Relay for Life
Fri, 2017-05-05 17:19 News Staff
Hundreds of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools’ employees and students participated in this year’s St. Bernard Parish Relay for Life Cancer Walk and raised over $9,000 for the cause.
Relay for Life is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track. St. Bernard Parish Schools had fourteen teams participate in the event.
