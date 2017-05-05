St. Bernard Parish Schools Participates in Relay for Life

Hundreds of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools’ employees and students participated in this year’s St. Bernard Parish Relay for Life Cancer Walk and raised over $9,000 for the cause.

Relay for Life is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track. St. Bernard Parish Schools had fourteen teams participate in the event.

