St. Bernard Parish participates in National Planning Conference

St. Bernard Parish officials participated in the American Planning Association’s National Planning Conference. Over 6000 city planners from the United States and various countries attended the National Planning Conference held at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. During Sunday’s panel, St. Bernard Parish Coastal Director John Lane spoke on coastal leadership.

