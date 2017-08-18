St. Bernard Parish officials dedicate the Delacroix Pier

St. Bernard Parish Government Officials held a ribbon-cutting for Phase 1 of the Delacroix Fishing Complex at 5565 Delacroix Highway. Joining the ribbon cutting was Parish President Guy McInnis, Sheriff James Pohlmann, State Representative Ray Garofalo and Council members Kerri Callais, Wanda Alcon and Monty Montelongo. The initial phase of the project consists of a fishing pier, restrooms and parking lot. The facility will generally be open to the public, although the parish intends on also making it available for boat blessings, private functions, and local seafood promotions. These projects are funded with monies from the BP Oil Spill and are part of the Master Plan by the St. Bernard Office of Coastal Division. Future phases of the Delacroix Fishing Complex include the construction of an event pavilion and secure ship yard (see photo below). The overarching purpose of the project is to support commercial fisheries and promote recreational fishing in eastern St. Bernard Parish. A construction timeline for the upcoming phases of the project will be made in the near future. To view more photos visit www.facebook.com/StBGov

