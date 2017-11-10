St. Bernard Parish Library hosts ‘Ask a Lawyer’ event

St. Bernard Parish Library recently took part in the Louisiana State Bar Association’s 4th annual ‘Ask a Lawyer’ event held in Ocrtober. This annual event was part of the association’s statewide week of service, held in conjunction with National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. Nine attorneys from various law firms throughout the St. Bernard/New Orleans area volunteered their services and offered free legal advice to 40 participants. Th e 30-minute sessions were held at the main branch of the St. Bernard Parish Library and ran from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Those seeking counsel were able to discuss topics such as bankruptcy, civil lawsuits, custody, divorce, successions, and wills were just a few of the issues that were addressed. Participating attorneys were: Lisa Borne, Nick Cusimano, Samuel Fuller, Chris Liuzza, Stacey LaGraize Meyaski, Daniel Nodurft, Brian Page, Van Robichaux and Joyce Young.

