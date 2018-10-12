St. Bernard Parish host WEFTEC Conference on Disinfection

On September 29, St. Bernard Parish Government hosted the Water Environment Federation Technical Conference (WEFTEC) Work Group on Fundamentals of Wastewater Disinfection: “Disinfection to Protect” - Wastewater Pathogens, Chlorination, Peracetic Acid, Ultra Violet Light, Hypo chlorination and Ozone.

The workgroup and tour was led by Jacob Groby, Superintendent of Environmental Department. and Adam Faschan of Ardurra Group Engineers.

