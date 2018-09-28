St. Bernard Parish Government host Trail To Recovery Tour

St. Bernard ParishGovernment hosted atour on September 17 forattendees at the Walk BikePlaces 2018 Conferencebeing held in New Orleans.

The tour entitled “TheTrail to Recovery” featuredParish President GuyMcInnis and SuperintendentDoris Voitier speaking atthe Maumus Center onHurricane Katrina and itsimpact. The tour proceedednext to Docville Farm wherethe Meraux Foundationgenerously hosted asession on the Parish’s newbikeway and pedestrianplan. Along the way, tourparticipants learned aboutSt. Bernard’s many bikewayand pedestrian projectsalong the way includingthe Mississippi River Trailbeginning construction.Lastly, the tour group visitedthe Los Islenos MuseumComplex where the tourismstaff spoke on the historyand culture of St. Bernardand the unique communitythat we represent.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/