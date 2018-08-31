St. Bernard Parish Government and Nunez Community College to Develop Plant Operators Certification Program

Chancellor Tina M. Tinney and administrative representatives from Nunez Community College toured both the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants operated by St. Bernard Parish Government. Those in attendance were able to tour the state-ofthe art facilities on Munster and Palmisano Boulevards alongside St. Bernard Parish Government Chief Administrative Officer Ronnie Alonzo, Department of Public Works Director Keith Lagrange and Plant Managers Steve Lombardo, Sr. and Hillary Nunez. The raised Munster Wastewater Plant is the only one of its kind in the country. The plant located in Meraux has enabled St. Bernard Parish to consolidate its four previous plants into one efficient location. This facility is staffed by state certified Parish Government employees 24-hours a day. The visit was a continuation of the tri-entity partnership between St. Bernard Parish Government, Nunez Community College and the St. Bernard Parish School Board. The purpose of the tour was to initiate the creation of a much needed operator certification program at Nunez Community College. Wastewater Treatment facilities across the region are struggling to meet the high demands for certified plant operators. Nunez Community College has often been at the forefront of technical need programs and work force certification areas in St. Bernard Parish and the state. For more information or program updates, please contact Lenny Unbehagen at 504.278.6436.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/