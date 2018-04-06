St. Bernard Parish Council Proclaims Volunteer An Honored Citizen

St. Bernard Parish volunteer William Deano was proclaimed an honored citizen by the St. Bernard Parish Council April 3 for his contributions. At Large West council member Richie Lewis thanked Deano on behalf of the board for his frequent volunteering at holiday events and with local civic groups like the Council on Aging. Deano, front left, is pictured with Lewis, front right. On the second row, from left, are Parish CAO Ronnie Alonzo, At Large East council member Kerri Callais and District D council member Wanda Alcon. On the third row, from left, are District A council member Gillis McCloskey and District B council member Nathan Gorbaty.

