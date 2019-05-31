St. Bernard Parish breaks ground on Canal Crossings

St. Bernard Parish Government Officials broke ground this morning on the Mumphrey Road Canal Crossing and the Gallo Drive Canal Crossing in Chalmette. The Mumphrey Road project, located in the 3400 block of Mumphrey Road will cost a total of $868,668.00 and the Gallo Drive Canal Crossing will cost a total of $807,848.00.

