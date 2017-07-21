St. Bernard Parish 4-H Jr. Leader Club Members attended 4-H University on the LSU Baton Rouge Campus June 21-23. 4-H Members participated in competitive contests in Child Development and Public Speaking. Destinee’ Billiot placed 10th in the Child Development Contest and received a Blue Ribbon.

