St. Bernard Middle February Students of the Months

St. Bernard Middle is proud to announce its February Students of the Month for the 2017 - 2018 school year. They are sixth grader, Olivia D’Antoni; seventh grader, Kayla Nadeau; and eighth grader, Taylor McKay. These students were chosen by a consensus of their teachers because they have demonstrated the three expectations of the Eagle Code: being responsible, respectful, and positive.

