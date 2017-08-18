St. Bernard Kiwanis Club and Fnd. recognizes scholarship recipients

The St. Bernard-Arabi Kiwanis Club welcomed their scholarship recipients along with their family members at the weekly club meeting held on July 25. Eleven scholarships, totaling over $6,500 were presented to the recipients. Included in this semester’s awards were four stipends for the J.R. Bienvenu - Key Club Scholarship, five stipends from St. Bernard Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship, one stipend for the Kiwanis Leadership Scholarship and one stipend for the Gulf Coast Bank Key Club Scholarship. Also, as a result of Kiwanian Judge Robert Buckley’s leadership scholarship through an endowed fund which was recently established with the St. Bernard Kiwanis Foundation to support students attending Nunez

College was awarded to the Nunez Community Foundation . The proceeds from this endowed fund totaled $3,000 this year. Specifically, this scholarship will enhance numerous work force development initiatives, including training potential refinery workers who are enrolled in the Nunez PTEC Program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/