Hospital Employee Appreciation Lunch

Thursday, the St. Bernard Hospital had an employee appreciation lunch. It was truly a spread— barbeque chicken, pork, sausage, and hamburgers, all the fixings, and two tables of desserts. The weather was nice and a band entertained while everyone ate lunch. This was a nice treat and showed the close relation-ship of those who work at the hospital.

