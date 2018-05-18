St. Bernard Parish Government along with community partners hosted the “St. Bernard Day at the Capitol” at the Pentagon Barracks. The reception was located just steps from the State Capitol building in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 9.

Legislators from across Louisiana and their staffs were served a taste of St. Bernard courtesy of local restaurants, businesses, and local commercial fishermen. Displays highlighted our rich culture, industries and upgraded educational facilities. The Chalmette High School Jazz Band Trio provided music throughout the evening.

