St. Bernard Business and Professional Women to host Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon April 27

The St. Bernard Business & Professional Women will host its 3rd annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on Friday, April 27, 2018 between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This year’s event “Spring Flowers and Fashions” will take place at The Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette. Tickets are $40.00 per person and can be purchased by contacting Lena Nunez at 504.491.5266. Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The club will celebrate Administrative Assistant Week and honor their 2017- 2018 Model Working Women - Elizabeth Ellison Frost, Danielle Martin and Janet Perez. Janet Perez is the adult/ youth services coordinator at St. Bernard Parish Library where she has served for twenty-six years. Janet’s passion for sharing stories with our parish’s youngest readers began when she first took her own daughter, at age 3, to the library for story time. Janet began serving as a volunteer making flannel board stories, then as a part-time employee presenting story time sessions as well as visiting area day cares and preschools, and soon as a full-time member of the library’s staff where she has dedicated her career to fostering a love for reading and imagination in every library patron, young and old.Janet plans and administers the library’s annual summer reading program, for which she invites world renowned performers to celebrate the arts, books and creativity in all its forms. She organizes summer story craft programs and school-year events for library patrons of all ages.

